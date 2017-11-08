Woman delivers baby while driving in Phoenix

We've heard the stories of women giving birth in the car on the way to the hospital, but usually not when they are driving themselves.

"And the next one, my body just kind of involuntarily pushed and his head came out and there was really no turning back at that point, so I pushed two more times and his shoulders and everything else came out," said Shannon Geisi.

Geisi gave birth in her car around 1 a.m. at 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive.

"So, I called 911 and told them, which was so weird to say, 'I just had a baby in the car.'"

When they offered an ambulance, Geisi said it would be quicker to drive herself because she was so close. So, she wrapped her baby up and drove the rest of the way to Scottsdale Abrazo hospital.

Geisi and her baby Sebastion are happy and healthy.

