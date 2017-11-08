Phoenix PD: Shots fired during robbery at Circle K

Police are asking for the public's help finding two men they say robbed a Circle K store in Phoenix and fired shots before leaving.

On Oct. 15, around 8:40 p.m., the two suspects walked into a Circle K store near W. Indian School Road and 15th Avenue, pointed a handgun at an employee, and demanded money, and a bottle of whiskey, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said one of the suspects also demanded a wallet from a customer in the store.

The suspects then fired shots toward the victims as they left the area, according to Phoenix Police Department.

One suspect was described as Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed between 125 to 140 pounds. He was wearing a royal blue shirt, denim jeans and a blue bandana and his face, and had a black handgun.

The second suspect was described as Hispanic, about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed 130 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie, black shorts with white stripes and black sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

