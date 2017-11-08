Pastor Pays it Forward to Valley woman devoted to helping homeless

Every Thursday morning, Kim Mulholland can be found at Foley Park in Chandler passing out meals to folks in need with a side of spiritual guidance.

"Sometimes that hot meal is the difference that makes them say 'I'm ready to make a change in my life and I'm ready to go out and get the help I really need,'" said Mulholland.

Church in the Park has been a big hit helping the homeless and Mulholland is one of the reasons why.

Her spirit, strength and song has had a unique way of connecting with people who've refused help for years, then suddenly find themselves getting the services they need.

"The best part for me is knowing I am making a difference," said Mulholland. "Knowing I'm doing what God has placed in my heart, it's the feeling you get from doing good."

Pastor Steve Smith has seen what a difference Church in the Park has had so he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Mulholland.

"She lets them know they're important -- and that being on the street is not where they are meant to be, and there are people that assist if they choose to make that decision."

A CBS 5 news camera was there when Pastor Smith surprised Mulholland.

"On behalf of channel 5 and Pay It Forward, we wanted to honor you for all the work you've done in the ministry," said Smith. "You're a great servant of the Lord and we love you, and wanted to give you $500."

"Just doing this work lifts me," said Mulholland. "It's such a blessing in my life."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.