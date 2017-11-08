USAA to hire up to 1,000 technology professionals in Phoenix

USAA announced plans to hire up to 1,000 technology professionals between now and the end of 2020 at its Phoenix campus.

The growth is a result of how technology advancements are moving forward within the organization, bring new products and experiences into the market, the company said. These new roles will be part of the larger Chief Technology and Digital Office, comprising the technology, data and analytics, innovation, digital experience and design departments.

USAA is seeking to anticipate changing member needs through technology, and growing the capabilities is a focus for the company. There has been a steady growth of the technology-focused workforce at the San Antonio headquarters, as well as the Austin and Plano, Texas locations.

“Phoenix has been strongly focused on diversifying our high-wage knowledge economy, and now our region is competing with the nation’s top software development markets to win these jobs,” said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton in a statement. “ASU’s leadership and concierge service in their way of embracing industry played an integral role in bringing these jobs to Phoenix. USAA is one of our top employers, one of our strongest corporate partners and most committed friend to veterans, so we more than welcome this continued investment.”

USAA’s Phoenix campus is located at One Norterra Drive, and the company already employs about 4,500 Phoenix-area residents.

