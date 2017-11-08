Desert Ridge Marketplace brings holiday cheer

The time has come to start spreading holiday cheer. Desert Ridge Marketplace will host free events throughout the season kicking off with a movie night this Thursday, Nov. 9.

If you’re looking for a classic holiday movie night, the Barnes & Noble Courtyard at Desert Ridge Marketplace will host four throughout the season. The event is free and viewers will be able to sit in brand-new Adirondack chairs. Seating is first come, first serve. Holiday-themed activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movies will begin at 6 p.m. The movie showings are The Nightmare Before Christmas (Nov. 9), A Christmas Story (Nov. 9), A Christmas Carol (Dec. 9), and Elf (Dec. 28).

Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree will be available Nov. 17 to Dec. 20, for those looking to give back. The Angel Tree has tags with the name, age, clothing size and toy requests of an underprivileged child. You just pick a tag, purchase an item and the child will have a special surprise for Christmas. The tree can be found in front of Dave & Busters.

It may still feel like summer outside, but the first snowfall is on its way. On Monday, Nov. 20, from 6-9 p.m. snow will fall on the AMC Lawn. The event will have hot cocoa, holiday-themed activities, games, entertainment and giveaways. Cactus Brick LEGO builders will display a holiday-themed LEGO gallery for the crowd.

After the first snowfall, you can see snow every night from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The only exceptions to the snow will be on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. To keep the crowds entertained, local Paradise Valley community groups will perform throughout the season.

