Man convicted of first-degree murder in death of Phoenix girl locked in box

Ame Deal suffocated in a storage box and was found dead in 2011. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A jury found John Allen guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and conspiracy to commit child abuse. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

A Phoenix man has been found guilty of all counts in connection with a young relative who died in a locked box in 2011.

A jury found John Allen guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and conspiracy to commit child abuse on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Allen crammed Ame Deal inside a small plastic storage box as punishment for taking ice pops and could have saved her from dying but chose to go to sleep instead.

The penalty phase starts on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

He could receive the death penalty.

Allen's wife, Sammantha Allen, is Deal's cousin. She was convicted of first-degree murder in Deal's death on June 26. Sammantha was then sentenced to death in August and is on Arizona's death row.

Deal was the victim of child abuse at the hands of multiple people in her family. Her aunt, Cynthia Stoltzmann and her grandmother, Judith Deal, both admitted to previously locking her in the box as punishment.

Stoltzman was convicted of attempted child abuse and sentenced to 25 years in prison. David Deal, the girl's father, also pleaded guilty to attempted child abuse was sentenced to jail.

