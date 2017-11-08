Turf Paradise to host Thanksgiving weekend 3-day event

The famous Phoenix-based horse racetrack, Turf Paradise, has three days of family fun planned for Thanksgiving weekend.

What: Thanksgiving Weekend Party

When: November 24, 25, and 26

Where: Turf Paradise located at 1501 West Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ

Admission: $2 Friday. $3 Saturday and Sunday, and kids under 16 enter free!

Friday – $2 Day: If you’re looking to escape the mob at the mall on Black Friday, Turf Paradise is offering the best deal on admission! Only $2 will get you inside, and kids under 16 get in free! The racetrack is also offering deals at the bar, with draft beer starting at $2 and vodka-based drinks at $4.

Saturday – Family Fun Day: Instead of laying around the house digesting the rest of Thanksgiving dinner, walk off that turkey coma, and head on over to the track with your family. The first 4,000 paid admissions receive a free Turf Paradise sweatshirt! There will be live music and a kid’s fun area with bounce house inflatables. And if you still feel guilty for not picking up a couple of presents, Turf Paradise had two gift shops where the large assortment of gifts is perfect for anyone who loves horses!

Sunday – Fiesta Day: Forget the leftovers, and bring the family on over to Turf Paradise for Fiesta Sunday. You can enjoy Mexican food specials, music, and of course live horse racing!

You can learn more about Turf Paradise and the Thanksgiving Weekend Party at www.turfparadise.com.

