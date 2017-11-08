Tell your friends and family to 'take a hike' for National Take a Hike Day

There is only one day a year it is acceptable to tell your friends and family to “take a hike.” That day is quickly approaching. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to recognize National Take a Hike Day on Friday, Nov. 17. In celebration of the day, the department is waiving the $6 per vehicle day-use park entry fee into all the county’s regional parks.

“Now that the weather has cooled off it’s the perfect time to get outside and enjoy nature”, said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Denny Barney. “Most parks and recreation agencies around the nation celebrate National Trails Day in early June, which can be a little hot for hiking here. November is when Maricopa County really shines.”

Even though the temperatures are dropping hikers still need to be properly prepared with appropriate hiking attire, sunscreen, and plenty of water.

Nov. 1 marks the kickoff of the department’s annual 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge.

“Hiking is also a good stress reliever and can be very therapeutic during the holiday season,” said R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department director.

Maricopa County is home to one of the largest regional parks systems in the nation with over 120,000 acres of open space parks and hundreds of miles of trails. There is no shortage of places to adventure to get your 100 miles.

