Man charged in attack at Arizona store nabbed in California

A man charged with shooting two men at a Wal-Mart store in Glendale nearly a year ago has been arrested in California.

Authorities had been looking for 22-year-old Almalik Ward since the Dec. 7 shooting at a WalMart.

[RELATED: Glendale Wal-Mart reopens after double shooting; suspects remain at large]

Glendale police spokesman Sgt. Scott Waite says Ward had gotten involved in a conflict with the two victims while in the store's parking lot.

Waite says Ward followed the victims inside the store, confronted them and fired at them. One victim returned fire.

[PHOTOS: Shooting at Glendale Wal-Mart]

The two victims' injuries didn't threaten their lives.

No one else was injured.

It's unclear when and where in California Ward was arrested.

[RELATED: Glendale police identify suspected Wal-Mart shooter]

A phone call left for Ward's attorney, Stephen Crawford, wasn't immediately returned Wednesday morning.

Ward is charged with aggravated assault, endangerment and other counts.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.