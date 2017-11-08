Life on the PGA Tour Champions going well for Billy Mayfair

Before the British Senior Open, he decided on ‘employing’ a new caddy he knew quite well – his wife Tami. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

For Billy Mayfair, a return to competitive golf has been good for the soul – and the wallet.

Mayfair, who competed on the PGA Tour for over 20 years is finding new life on the “Champions Tour” where the competitive juices are once again flowing through the 51-year old Arizona State product.

“Well that’s what we do what we do,” said Mayfair this week while getting in some putting work at TPC Scottsdale. “This is why we stay in condition and eat what we eat and come out here and spend hours hitting balls. The money is great but you want to win. You want to see your name on that leader board coming up 18.”

The leaderboard is a familiar spot to Mayfair these days. Last month, he finished second at the Japan Airlines Championship in Tokyo and his last 10 PGA Tour Champions starts have produced five top-10 finishes with winnings nearing $1 million.

The resurgence comes just a year into his career on the Champions Tour. Mayfair embarked on the tour in August of 2016 after completely overhauling his diet and fitness routine. Mayfair dropped 40 pounds after weighing in at 220 pounds following the 2012 season. The dedication to fitness has paid off on the course.

[MORE: Special sports section]

“It definitely helps out there,” said Mayfair. “I still have to walk a lot and we still have to hit a lot of balls. We’re not 22 anymore.”

Mayfair’s also dipped into his personal life to aid his recent professional success. In advance of the British Senior Open last July, Mayfair parted ways with his caddy. Before heading to England, he decided on ‘employing’ a new caddy he knew quite well – his wife Tami.

“Well, Tami’s caddied for me quite a bit here and there,” said Mayfair. “We didn’t quite expect the weather we got over there. It was about 40 mile-an-hour winds and raining but it was great having her on the bag. It kind of relaxed me. It’s kind of like a marriage counselor in a way. You spend five or six hours by yourselves on the course and you’re by each other. It was a lot of fun.”

The result at the British Senior Open was another Top-10 finish. In subsequent tournaments, Mayfair’s 18-year-old son Max also spent time on his bag.

“It means the world to me,” said Mayfair. “He’s going to college next year. He’ll be going on with his life. Tami and I aren’t getting any younger so how many more years are we going to want to compete? This is the best time of my life right now. My son is with me. My wife is with me. I’m competitive on the Champions Tour. It’s great right now for me.”

Next up for Mayfair, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club. The Valley fan favorite should get a warm welcome on a course he knows very well.

“It’s going to be great,” said Mayfair. “It’s going to be great.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.