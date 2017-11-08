Outlets at Anthem hosts 16th annual Tree Lighting Concert

Christmas is coming early to the Outlets at Anthem! Families are welcome to come out the 16th annual Tree Lighting Concert on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The event includes the official lighting of the tallest Christmas tree in the State of Arizona. The tree is listed at 80 feet tall and 22 feet across.

Arizona's Family’s own Javier Soto will host the free, two-hour concert, featuring:

And don’t worry kids, Santa Claus will be on site as well.

See below for more information:

WHO: Outlets at Anthem

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, 5–7 p.m.

WHERE: Outlets at Anthem is in Phoenix off the I-17, Exit 229, just 15 minutes north of the Loop 101.

ACTIVITIES:

Phoenix Councilwoman Thelda Williams will read a declaration from Governor Ducey that the Outlets at Anthem’s tree is officially the tallest tree in the state

Formal tree lighting with the flip of a giant light switch

Musical artists performing on stage during the two-hour event

Peyton Parrish will perform post-tree lighting

Crowd of nearly 10,000 people who are in attendance at the lighting and concert

