Here’s how you can chop down your own Christmas tree in AZ

The Coconino National Forest is selling a limited number of Christmas tree permits beginning Nov. 17. The cuttings can be made on Nov. 18 in a specific area of the Mogollon Rim Ranger District until Christmas Eve.

The chopping permit allows the holder to cut a fir or ponderosa pine tree that is taller than 10 feet. The trees available for chopping are within a designated area on the Mogollon Rim, which is about one hour’s drive south of Flagstaff.

Buyers of the permit will be given a map that shows the exact location and directions to the cutting area, which is just off Highway 87, with Forest Roads 616 and 149 as boundary markers.

Only 600 total permits will be available at $15 each. The permits will be issued one per household, and are first-come, first-served until they are sold out. They will only be sold over-the-counter and divided up for sale at three different locations.

In 2016, all permits sold out within the first week, so those who are interested are encouraged to buy permits as soon as possible. Reserving Christmas tree chopping permits is not allowed.

As part of the Every Kid in a Park initiative, every fourth grader is eligible to receive a free Christmas tree permit - while supplies last - and upon presenting a valid fourth-grade pass or paper voucher from the initiative’s website.

Every Kid in a Park is a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of conservationists. For additional information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass, visit www.everykidinapark.gov. To be eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from the Coconino National Forest, all fourth graders must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present their fourth-grade pass or paper voucher.

