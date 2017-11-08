Glendale Glitters to light up the night

Glendale is ready to light up your life with Glendale Glitters kicking off on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25. The award-winning holiday lighting event will go from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event has made some improvements for its 24th year by increasing its lights to about 1.6 million total. The buildings that line Murphy Square will now pop with an outline of lights. Downtown will be covered in sparkling white lights, while those who enjoy color can go to Murphy Park. Also, pedestrians will flow through the event more easily with the newly-reconfigured layout of Murphy Park.

Special guest Officer Badr Elkhannoussi, the Glendale Police Officer of the Year, will help the Glendale City Council flip on the light display. Glendale Glitters will be celebrating “Hometown Heros” with the kickoff celebration theme being “Hometown Holiday.” Attendees will be able to sign a “Salute to Hometown Heros” banner to send personal messages to local officers and first responders. The banner will be available to sign on Friday and Saturday, and will be located near the Glendale Public Safety Memorial.

To help maneuver the event, attendees can download the "Visit Glendale” app specifically for Glendale Glitters. The app has parking and traffic information, vendor listings, a downtown merchant map, entertainment lineup and more. Free parking shuttles will be available for opening weekend at Glendale Community College.

For those who can’t make it opening weekend, the festivities will continue Friday and Saturday evenings from Dec. 1 through Dec. 16 between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you’re looking to celebrate Sunday through Wednesday, Murphy Park may have a small number of food, craft and merchant vendors, entertainment, and a new element for the season.

The lights will remain on every evening through Jan. 6 when Glendale Glitter and Glow will end with a balloon block party.

