ME: Murdered Glendale teacher stabbed 'multiple times'

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Cathryn Gorospe vanished on Friday, Oct. 6. (Source: Flagstaff Police Department) Cathryn Gorospe vanished on Friday, Oct. 6. (Source: Flagstaff Police Department)
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Yavapai County medical examiner has released the official cause of death for Cathryn Gorospe, the missing Glendale teacher whose body was found in Mayer in October. 

The report said she was killed by 'multiple stab wounds' and 'blunt force injuries to the chest'.

Goropse's body was found in Mayer, Arizona on Oct. 13 by police after she was reported missing.

Gorospe, 44,  went missing on Oct. 6 when she did not return from a trip to Williams to post bond for 27-year-old Charlie Malzahan, a man she had been dating for about a month.

Malzahan was seen driving her car in Phoenix and was arrested after fleeing from police.

The Flagstaff Police Department is recommending murder charges in her death.

