New family additionPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
New family addition
New family addition
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.More >
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.More >
With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden
With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden
I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again. With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard and strengthen your plants and trees.More >
I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again. With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard and strengthen your plants and trees.More >
Antique electric fans are cool
Antique electric fans are cool
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn’t that old, but that’s what got me started. I’ve been a fan collector since.More >
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn’t that old, but that’s what got me started. I’ve been a fan collector since.More >
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
It’s officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.More >
It’s officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.More >
Drought worsens with dry October
Drought worsens with dry October
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?More >
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?More >
Yes, there are wineries in Arizona!
Yes, there are wineries in Arizona!
Blazing hot summers in Arizona might not conjure up the idea of wineries, but our great state actually has three unique wine growing regions.More >
Blazing hot summers in Arizona might not conjure up the idea of wineries, but our great state actually has three unique wine growing regions.More >
Snowbowl opens soon
Snowbowl opens soon
The big day is Nov. 10 when Snowbowl plans to open up, the earliest it has ever happened at the resort, thanks to their amazing snowmaking machines that are strategically placed on a few runs.More >
The big day is Nov. 10 when Snowbowl plans to open up, the earliest it has ever happened at the resort, thanks to their amazing snowmaking machines that are strategically placed on a few runs.More >
The truth about chemtrails
The truth about chemtrails
Chemtrails, as explained by various conspiracy theories, do not exist. However, contrails may be changing our weather and climate.More >
Chemtrails, as explained by various conspiracy theories, do not exist. However, contrails may be changing our weather and climate.More >
Historic Halloween weather
Historic Halloween weather
Halloween is just three days away, and while here in Phoenix we don’t have to worry about the weather ruining our Trick-or-Treating, in other parts of the country, they do.More >
Halloween is just three days away, and while here in Phoenix we don’t have to worry about the weather ruining our Trick-or-Treating, in other parts of the country, they do.More >
It's fall and mice want inside your home!
It's that time of the year! Cooler weather, earlier nights...and MICE! Ya, gross, I know. But rodents aren't big fans of those cool fall nights and are looking for a warm place to stay. And your home has everything they want. Warmth, shelter and of course food.More >
It's that time of the year! Cooler weather, earlier nights...and MICE! Ya, gross, I know. But rodents aren't big fans of those cool fall nights and are looking for a warm place to stay. And your home has everything they want. Warmth, shelter and of course food.More >
New dust storm warning system announced
New dust storm warning system announced
Every monsoon season, we get multiple dust storms that can make it tough to breathe and unsafe on the roads.More >
Every monsoon season, we get multiple dust storms that can make it tough to breathe and unsafe on the roads.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Dog owner dies in trailer with 61 Chihuahuas trapped inside
Dog owner dies in trailer with 61 Chihuahuas trapped inside
They're scared, malnourished, and lucky to be alive. Dozens of Chihuahuas are being nursed back to health, after being rescued from a mobile home in Maricopa.More >
They're scared, malnourished, and lucky to be alive. Dozens of Chihuahuas are being nursed back to health, after being rescued from a mobile home in Maricopa.More >
"The victim's son kept begging." Witness describes deadly road rage shooting on I-10
"The victim's son kept begging." Witness describes deadly road rage shooting on I-10
A case of road rage turned deadly on I-10 Sunday night. Mobile Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Timothy Pinckard.More >
A case of road rage turned deadly on I-10 Sunday night. Mobile Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Timothy Pinckard.More >
Family upset after dog mauled to death at PetSmart grooming salon
Family upset after dog mauled to death at PetSmart grooming salon
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
Parts of Terminal 4 closed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for suspicious item
Parts of Terminal 4 closed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for suspicious item
Parts of Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport were closed Wednesday morning for a suspicious item.More >
Parts of Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport were closed Wednesday morning for a suspicious item.More >
Powerful lawmaker accused of sexual harassment at AZ State Capitol
Powerful lawmaker accused of sexual harassment at AZ State Capitol
Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita is accusing Rep. Don Shooter of multiple incidents of sexual harassment. On Tuesday night, Shooter took back an apology and sent out a new statement.More >
Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita is accusing Rep. Don Shooter of multiple incidents of sexual harassment. On Tuesday night, Shooter took back an apology and sent out a new statement.More >
Ahwatukee church apologizes for 'Vegas-like' cross
Ahwatukee church apologizes for 'Vegas-like' cross
"We’ve read the comments and we really want to apologize to the community for ways that we came across that are not consistent with what our intentions are," explained Allan Fuller, the lead pastor of Mountain Park Christian Church in Ahwatukee.More >
"We’ve read the comments and we really want to apologize to the community for ways that we came across that are not consistent with what our intentions are," explained Allan Fuller, the lead pastor of Mountain Park Christian Church in Ahwatukee.More >
PD: 14-year-old boy behind the wheel in fiery crash that killed 3
PD: 14-year-old boy behind the wheel in fiery crash that killed 3
Phoenix police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel in a fiery crash that left three people dead.More >
Phoenix police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel in a fiery crash that left three people dead.More >
FD: Man dead after falling 20 feet at Phoenix manufacturing plant
FD: Man dead after falling 20 feet at Phoenix manufacturing plant
A man is dead after falling 20 feet into a pit at a Phoenix manufacturing plant early Wednesday morning, according to Phoenix fire.More >
A man is dead after falling 20 feet into a pit at a Phoenix manufacturing plant early Wednesday morning, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Man and Great Dane victims of vicious dog attack in Buckeye
Man and Great Dane victims of vicious dog attack in Buckeye
PD: 94-year-old woman abducted in Scottsdale; escapes from trunk
PD: 94-year-old woman abducted in Scottsdale; escapes from trunk
It had to be a nightmare for a 94-year-old woman Tuesday, as she became the victim of a home invasion and an abduction in Scottsdale.More >
It had to be a nightmare for a 94-year-old woman Tuesday, as she became the victim of a home invasion and an abduction in Scottsdale.More >
ME: Murdered Glendale teacher stabbed 'multiple times'
ME: Murdered Glendale teacher stabbed 'multiple times'
The Yavapai County medical examiner has released the official cause of death for Cathryn Gorospe, the missing Glendale teacher whose body was found in Mayer in October.More >
The Yavapai County medical examiner has released the official cause of death for Cathryn Gorospe, the missing Glendale teacher whose body was found in Mayer in October.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Town near Grand Canyon rejects push for taller buildings
Town near Grand Canyon rejects push for taller buildings
Voters in Tusayan rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have led to big changes for the gateway town to Grand Canyon National Park.More >
Voters in Tusayan rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have led to big changes for the gateway town to Grand Canyon National Park.More >
Arizona House launches sexual harassment investigations
Arizona House launches sexual harassment investigations
The investigations announced by House Speaker J.D. Mesnard will examine harassment allegations made by Reps. Michelle Ugenti-Rita of Scottsdale and Kelly Townsend of Mesa.More >
The investigations announced by House Speaker J.D. Mesnard will examine harassment allegations made by Reps. Michelle Ugenti-Rita of Scottsdale and Kelly Townsend of Mesa.More >
Friday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Hamilton High whistleblower speaks out
Friday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Hamilton High whistleblower speaks out
CBS 5 investigates the hazing scandal that rocked the Hamilton High School football program. See why the whistleblower behind the case is speaking out for the first time - Friday at 10 p.m. on CBS 5.More >
CBS 5 investigates the hazing scandal that rocked the Hamilton High School football program. See why the whistleblower behind the case is speaking out for the first time - Friday at 10 p.m. on CBS 5.More >
Man and Great Dane victims of vicious dog attack in Buckeye
Man and Great Dane victims of vicious dog attack in Buckeye
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Dog owner dies in trailer with 61 Chihuahuas trapped inside
Dog owner dies in trailer with 61 Chihuahuas trapped inside
Dozens of Chihuahuas are being nursed back to health, after being rescued from a mobile home in Maricopa.More >
Dozens of Chihuahuas are being nursed back to health, after being rescued from a mobile home in Maricopa.More >
Road rage shooting witness speaks
Road rage shooting witness speaksMan killed Sunday on I-10More >
Nasty dog attack in Buckeye
Nasty dog attack in Buckeye
A man and his dog had to get stitches after being attacked by another dog at a dog park in Buckeye and took to social media to find that dog's owner. (Tuesday, November 7, 2017)More >
State lawmaker opens up about being sexually harassed
State lawmaker opens up about being sexually harassed
State Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita accused a powerful lawmaker of multiple sexual harassment incidents. (Tuesday, November 7, 2017)More >
Family says dog died after being attacked at PetSmart
Family says dog died after being attacked at PetSmart
(Source: WNEP via CNN)More >
Ahwatukee church apologizes for 'Vegas-like' cross
Ahwatukee church apologizes for 'Vegas-like' cross
The lead pastor of a Valley church is addressing online complaints about how the church lights up its five-story cross. (Tuesday, November 7, 2017)More >
The lead pastor of a Valley church is addressing online complaints about how the church lights up its five-story cross. (Tuesday, November 7, 2017)More >