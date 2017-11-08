Jaime's Local Love: Gypsy Belle

Hi friends,

If you have some ladies of any age on your holiday list this year, you must stop by and see Jill Brenner at Gypsy Belle.

She is not only an entrepreneur but also, a mother of five! She has 14-year-old triplets, a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old.

As the mother of a big family, she understands the importance of having key items in the closet that can serve multiple uses and can be worn several ways.

That in mind, her goals for her boutique are to feature multiple-use items at a great price point. Of course, cute and on-trend is mandatory, too!

Jill sources and buys the clothing for her store herself. You won't find many items more than $80. Rose gold sunglasses are $18, tops around $28. Shoes run $30 to $40 and maybe a cute jacket for $60.

She also has a bunch of stocking stuffers at small price points that could work for secret Santas or group gift exchanges.

If you want to "shop the look" from your home or cell phone, Jill also directs weekly Facebook live videos from the boutique's back studio.

Jill has always been a fashionista and her husband surprised her with a set of keys to an empty store one day. Jill designed the space herself, doing all the painting and setup before the clothes could be moved in.

She enjoys the help and camaraderie of other East Valley moms and entrepreneurs like Dana Chapin, owner and stylist of Awsum Salon. Together, they collaborate to create the best looks at an affordable price in the East Valley with hair, makeup and clothing. And they have a ball doing it!

In fact, they are doing a show every third Saturday (the next one is Nov. 18) at Awsum Salon so that Gilbert can see some Gypsy Belle fashions in their neighborhood.

Gypsy Belle is only 6 months old. Stop by and tell Jill hi!

Gypsy Belle

6060 E Brown Road, Ste. 110, Mesa, AZ 85205

480-739-2989

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GypsyBelleArizona/

Twitter: @GypsyBelle_AZ

Instagram: @gypsybelle_az

Awsum Salon

6510 S. Higley Road, Unit 106, Gilbert, AZ 85298

480-988-6530

Website: www.awsumsalon.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/awsumsalon

Instagram: @awsumsalon

