Wednesday, November 8

Former Navy SEAL delivers free "Victory Coffee" to veterans

As a Former Navy SEAL and Platoon Commander, he says some of his best memories of being on the front lines where the quick coffee breaks in-between. We meet up with Cade Courtley of Victory Coffees and show you how he brings that happy feeling to people everywhere. We catch up with him at the VA Hospital, where he tours each month and delivers free coffee to our veterans.

To learn more about Victory Coffees, visit: www.VictoryCoffees.com

iFly Phoenix introduces new Flight School

Most kids only dream of flying, but iFLY can make that dream a reality with their new after-school Flight program. And, just like soccer, football, baseball or basketball, the new sport of indoor skydiving is a way for children to develop teamwork, sportsmanship, discipline and leadership skills.

This program will give Valley youth the opportunity to learn about the sport of body flight and progress their flying skills in the tunnel with one-on-one coaching. Students will even have the chance to showcase their flying skills at the iFLY quarterly Flight School Competition with hopes to advance to the Regional Competition.

It's a rewarding way for kids ages 4-16 to experience the power of flight

Through one-on-one coaching, each Flight School student learns a progression of flying skills in a fun, group setting

Every session is taught by an experienced flight instructor who is highly trained in safety standards and certified by the International Bodyflight Association

Each weekly session is a two-hour experience that includes: 5 minutes of flight time, 2 video clips of flight for students to keep, debrief with flight video review, logging of flight time and skills in a personal logbook, light and healthy snacks and exclusive Flight School member discounts on personal flight gear

Pricing: single session is $69.95, one-month program is $239.80 (4 sessions can save you $40)

Four times a year, all iFLY locations host a Quarterly Flight School Competition for students to showcase their flying skill progression and winners from each location advance to the Annual Flight School Regional Competition

For more information: www.iflyworld.com

iFly

9206 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

480-712-4359

iFly Phoenix donates gifts of flight to Sunshine Acres Children's Home

Full S.T.E.A.M. ahead! Today marks National S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M. Day, a day meant to inspire kids to explore and pursue their interests in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. And today, iFly, a big supporter of S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M. education, is donating a special field trip to 15 top performers at Sunshine Acres Children's Home.

On Nov. 8 (the day of the segment) iFLY is donating a STEM field trip at the tunnel to 15 kids from Sunshine Acres Children's Home who are the top performers in education. Nov. 8 is National S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M. and it's a really big program at iFLY, as well.

iFLY's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) program uses their state-of-the-art vertical wind tunnel to inspire and educate students.

Trained and reviewed STEM educators will guide students through an interactive presentation, demos in the wind tunnel and grade-appropriate lab activities.

Each field trip is comprised of four components: Interactive 'physics of flight' presentation on real-world application of STEM with wind tunnels, vertical wind tunnel ball flight testing, hands-on, creative student experiments, in-depth flight training and flight experience

Quick stats: iFLY's field trips align with Next Generation Science Standards, Common Core K-12, and TEKS, it is a full curriculum molded by teacher focused groups, more than 60,000 students and 3,000 schools have participated, over 30 state-of-the-art vertical wind tunnels providing STEM field trips

November 8 is National S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M. Day

Kettle Heroes expands opening new artisan popcorn shop

They're brothers who have a passion for popcorn and giving back. It's a story we told you about last year as we introduced you to a unique Valley food truck business. Now, this dynamic duo is expanding with a new brick and mortar shop. We head out to the new Kettle Heroes Artisan Popcorn in Tempe.

Open House

Wednesday, November 8th, 4PM-7PM

RSVP Event invite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pop-on-in-kettle-heroes-open-house-tickets-38854893031

For more information: https://www.kettleheroes.com/

Kettle Heroes Artisan Popcorn

1705 W. Ruby Dr. Ste. 107, Tempe, AZ 85284

Phone: 1-855-KET-HERO

Open Monday- Saturday, 10 AM- 6 PM

Wildlife World Zoo

Meet the park's youngest baboon

Arizona summers brings on the baby season at Wildlife World Zoo. We meet one of their newest members, a baby baboon born in July. She hangs out with mom and her older brother, who has a ton of energy during the day. As she grows older and stronger, she'll became more playful and adventurous.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Meet Arizona's first-born Sea Lion pup

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is welcoming Arizona's first baby sea lion born at the safari park. The pup was born several weeks ago and is the first baby born to his parents, Paris and Crocket. Being the first marine mammal to be born in Arizona, the youngster was appropriately named Sunny!

For more information: http://www.wildlifeworld.com/sunny-sea-lion-pup/

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park, AZ (SE corner of state route 303 and northern Ave.)

Open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including all holidays. Zoo exhibits are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (last zoo admission is at 5:00 p.m.) Aquarium exhibits are open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission includes access to the zoo, aquarium and safari park.

Free town hall discussion on issues our youth face

Phoenix has seen an unprecedented number of suicides amongst our youth since the beginning of the school year. A free town hall at Christ Lutheran School on Monday, Nov. 13th at 6:30 p.m. will assist parents in how they can help support their teens academically, socially, and emotionally.

National and local experts will speak on the following topics:

-The pressures of academic rigor

-Connection with friends and family

-Anxiety and depression

-Screen time and social media and the impact on the developing brain of our children

-Suicidal ideation and warning signs

-Typical issues of children in grades 4-12

This is a FREE parent/educator only event that has been held in Gilbert and Tempe with tremendous success. Behavioral health partners from Terros, Aurora, Community Bridges, notMYkid, and Addiction Haven will be present.

Phoenix has seen an unprecedented number of suicides amongst our youth since the beginning of the school year. In the East Valley alone 9 boys and 1 girl have been reported in a 100-day span since school began. This town hall is an effort to share with parents how they can help and support with academics but socially and emotionally as well to cultivate coping and resiliency skills that are sound and well developed before and during middle school and high school.

For more information: http://www.gurianinstitute.com/

Christ Lutheran Town Hall

Monday, November 13th, 2017

Christ Lutheran School

3901 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Phone: (480) 779-4497

6:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Free Event

Local Love: Gypsy Belle

Gypsy Belle is a trendy Clothing Boutique in east Mesa, it was created by Jill Brenner, a stay at home mom of Five. She has always loved fashion and has created a relaxed charming atmosphere for all ages. Whether you’re a Mom or a student in High School to College you will fall in love with this Boutique. She loves basics and classic pieces that anyone can add to. So that being said you will find many items that have more than one way to wear them. She has all the latest fashions to make sure your looking your best on top of having price points never reaching over $80.00.

Owner designed store look and feel

Owner is buyer of all inventory

Owner directs weekly fashion Facebook live videos and talks about inventory on live broadcasts

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/GypsyBelleArizona/

6060 E Brown Rd #110, Mesa, AZ 85205

Hours: Open today 12-7PM

Phone: (480) 739-2989



