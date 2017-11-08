Parts of Terminal 4 closed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for suspicious item

Parts of Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport were closed Wednesday morning for police activity due to a suspicious item.

According to Phoenix Sky Harbor, Security Checkpoints A and D and the ticket counters for American and Southwest airlines were closed.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard with Phoenix police said airport security is performing additional screening on an item passing through a checkpoint at Terminal 4.

Howard said the item was safely removed for additional screening and the terminal is back to normal operations. People should still expect delays as passengers are screened and boarded.

Update: All checkpoints reopened. Please allow yourself extra time and check with your airline for flight status. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) November 8, 2017

The Terminal 4 A & D Security Checkpoints are currently closed. Passengers should use the B & C Checkpoints. More details to come. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) November 8, 2017

