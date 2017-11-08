FD: Man dead after falling 20 feet at Phoenix manufacturing plant

Phoenix firefighters responded to the aluminum manufacturing plant for a confined space rescue near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead after falling 20 feet into a pit at a Phoenix manufacturing plant early Wednesday morning, according to Phoenix fire.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the aluminum manufacturing plant for a confined space rescue near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

"We got the call around 6 a.m. this morning, for a confined space rescue," said Kenny Overton with Phoenix fire. "We had multiple fire and special units from Phoenix and Avondale respond."

Fire crews including hazmat and technical rescue specialist initially were working to rescue the man who fell 20 feet into a pit.

However, units on scene switched from a rescue operation to a recovery operation when they discovered the man had passed.

"We need to make sure the scene is safe, it is somewhere that we can work in at this point so we can adequately perform the recovery," said Overton.

