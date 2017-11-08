ADOT: Allow extra travel time for Cardinals vs. Seahawks game in Glendale

Motorists using I-10 west of downtown Phoenix and Loop 101 in the West Valley were advised to plan for heavier afternoon traffic on Thursday as the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the game's kickoff is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. and motorists should allow extra travel time, and consider traveling earlier or later.

[RELATED CATEGORY: Phoenix Traffic]

Ticketholders traveling from north Scottsdale and north Phoenix were advised to consider taking Loop 101 instead of routes that would put them on westbound Interstate 10.

According to ADOT, the freeway message boards will have critical updates on current, and anticipated traffic conditions, as well as recommended exits for the stadium.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.