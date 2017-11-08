Woman arrested for setting fire at Phoenix mental health facility

A woman was arrested Monday after police say she set fire to a bathroom at a mental health facility.

According to court documents, police were called to Southwest Behavioral Services near Seventh Avenue and Buckeye Road for a criminal damage call.

When officers arrived on scene, the staff at the outpatient mental health facility told them that the suspect, 33-year-old Audrey Akers, had set a fire in the bathroom.

Officers found smoke marks that traveled from the bottom of the bathroom floor up to the ceiling. A witness on staff at the facility told police that he saw Akers walking out of the bathroom with smoke coming from it.

Documents state that Akers had been arrested for arson of an occupied structure before.

Staff members extinguished the fire and the witness told officers that no one else was in the bathroom. Documents state that Akers saw police and told them that she did it and asked them to arrest her.

Investigators confirmed that Akers served two and a half years in prison for arson of a structure.

She was arrested on one count of arson of an occupied structure.

