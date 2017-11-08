Two Chandler restaurants closed for repairs after fire

Two popular Chandler restaurants are closed for repairs after their roof caught fire Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two popular Chandler restaurants are closed for repairs after their roof caught fire Tuesday.

La Bocca and Modern Margarita in Chandler will be temporarily closed for repairs after the roof fire near Arizona Avenue and Boston Street.

Chandler fire laid a supply line and extinguished the flames before any further damage was caused to the restaurants.

There were no reported injuries.

Both restaurants released a statement in response to the fire and closure.

"You may have heard the news - we had a small fire at Modern Margarita Chandler and La Bocca Chandler today. Everyone is okay, but we will be temporarily closed for repairs. Stay tuned for updates. Thank you to everyone for your concern and well-wishes! Many thanks to Chandler Fire, Health and Medical and Chandler Police Department for all of their hard work today!"

Chandler fire crews on scene of working fire at 1 E Boston St. in downtown Chandler. pic.twitter.com/wp5IRc6VaX — Blas Minor, PIO (@ChandlerFirePIO) November 7, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.