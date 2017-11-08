Golden boys: D-backs' Goldshmidt, Greinke win Gold Glove Awards

First baseman Goldschmidt, 30, is the first D-back to win three Gold Gloves after winning the award in 2013 and 2015. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt and Zack Greinke were announced as 2017 National League Gold Glove Award winners Tuesday night.

First baseman Goldschmidt, 30, is the first D-back to win three Gold Gloves after winning the award in 2013 and 2015. Goldschmidt won the award after a stellar season where he tied second in the MLB at first base with 10 defensive runs saved.

Goldschmidt is also the seventh first baseman to earn both All-Star and Gold Glove honors in the same season three or more times in their career.

Right-handed pitcher Greinke, 34, won his fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award. He became the fourth NL pitcher to win the honor four years in a row since the award's inception in 1959.

Greinke, who has always been known for his fielding prowess, tied for the MLB lead with a 1.0 fielding percentage. In addition, his 56 total chances were the most by an NL pitcher without an error since 2013.

The Gold Glove Award recognizes the best defensive players at their respective positions as voted by MLB managers and coaches.

Goldschmidt and Greinke have a chance at further recognition with the Platinum Glove Award fan vote, which gives fans across the country a chance to vote for the best defender in each league. Fans can vote at rawlings.com and voting ends on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

