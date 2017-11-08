Police: Phoenix shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 woman injured

A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment early Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting just after midnight at the Terra Villa Apartments near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, a man and woman, in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The man was declared deceased shortly after and the woman is in serious condition.

The relationship between the two victims is currently unknown. Police did not provide any further details on the shooting.

