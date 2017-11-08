Fully driverless cars in Arizona, will they be a job killer?

Posted:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

It’s a transportation milestone that may be the starting green flag in a race towards a major shift in employment.

Google’s Waymo announced Tuesday that its self-driving cars are now fully driverless on public roads in Arizona. That means no more human backup drivers hovering near the steering wheel.

In a few months, the company says members of the public in its "early rider program" will be able to start hailing these fully driverless cars in the Phoenix-metro area.

But what does that mean for Arizona’s Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers? Or for Arizona’s transportation industry in the not-too-distant future?

“There will be massive job loss,” Grand Canyon University entrepreneurship and economics professor Tim Kelley said. “What's also going to happen is that we're going to redefine work itself.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4,920 people in Arizona work as “taxi drivers or chauffeurs,” a labor category that also includes rideshare drivers.

Kelley predicts those jobs will eventually be in danger from self-driving cars that cost less and operate more safely than a human. Waymo pointed out Tuesday that their cars “don’t get angry, distracted, drunk or tired.”

The more immediate economic impact, however, will be in the long-haul trucking industry, Kelley predicts.

“Those trucking companies have a really tough time to find people to carry those jobs – and they're really expensive," Kelley said. "They're paying upwards of $100,000 to $150,000” to some drivers."

Nearly 38,000 Arizonans are employed as a tractor-trailer or light truck drivers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Overall, the transportation sector is the state’s fourth-largest industry.

“There will be millions of people that drive trucks and drive taxis over the next five, 10, 15, 20 years that will be displaced nationwide," Kelley said. “But we wouldn't want to go back to an age before the electric light or with buggy whips. We wouldn't want to be riding horses and living in the dark.”

Kelley said the advent of driverless cars will change the kind of skills that are valued in our workforce and free people up to be more productive – rather than spending countless hours stuck in traffic.

In the meantime, there’s trouble on the horizon for people who make their living behind the wheel – and the first employment shifts could come to Arizona, a state that's becoming the proving ground for this technology.

"One of the reasons we chose Arizona for our technology is that it is a state that prides itself on welcoming innovation," said Waymo's Tekedra Mawakana. "Welcoming and ushering in innovation means needing to be able to manage change."

Mawakana said Waymo's self-driving technology has created some new occupations that didn't exist before, citing software engineers and test drivers.

"I think there's a lot of excitement about the jobs that will be created as a result of this technology," she said.

