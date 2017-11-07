With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the gardenPosted: Updated:
With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden
I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again. With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard and strengthen your plants and trees.More >
Antique electric fans are cool
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn’t that old, but that’s what got me started. I’ve been a fan collector since.More >
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
It’s officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.More >
Drought worsens with dry October
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?More >
Yes, there are wineries in Arizona!
Blazing hot summers in Arizona might not conjure up the idea of wineries, but our great state actually has three unique wine growing regions.More >
Snowbowl opens soon
The big day is Nov. 10 when Snowbowl plans to open up, the earliest it has ever happened at the resort, thanks to their amazing snowmaking machines that are strategically placed on a few runs.More >
The truth about chemtrails
Chemtrails, as explained by various conspiracy theories, do not exist. However, contrails may be changing our weather and climate.More >
Historic Halloween weather
Halloween is just three days away, and while here in Phoenix we don’t have to worry about the weather ruining our Trick-or-Treating, in other parts of the country, they do.More >
It's fall and mice want inside your home!
It's that time of the year! Cooler weather, earlier nights...and MICE! Ya, gross, I know. But rodents aren't big fans of those cool fall nights and are looking for a warm place to stay. And your home has everything they want. Warmth, shelter and of course food.More >
New dust storm warning system announced
Every monsoon season, we get multiple dust storms that can make it tough to breathe and unsafe on the roads.More >
My favorite TV weathercasters
There are a lot of great weathercasters around the country and here's a few of them.More >
