With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again.    

With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard, strengthening your plants and trees. Our plants are finally getting a break from the summertime heat, and with the cooler weather, root growth increases and they help the health of our landscape.

One way to help root growth is to fertilize everything in your yard. Trees, flowers and your grass are all included. Plus, doing it now will prepare them to survive our harsh summer weather.

Clear out the weeds now because you don’t want them to settle, spreading their seeds and multiplying in the spring.  

Conditions are dry now and this is a good time to spray for weeds, this will help prevent those pesky weeds when the rain comes. Speaking of rain, we need some! It has been 76 days now without measurable rainfall in Phoenix.?

One last tip is to adjust your sprinkler and drip system. Since temperatures are cooler, the ground is going to hold moisture longer and it doesn't need as much water.  That is great news for our water bill!

A good tip is to make sure water is getting to the root system and then drying out between cycles. For trees that is usually once a week. 

