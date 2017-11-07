GCU surprises 25 high school seniors with full-tuition scholarships

Posted: Updated:
By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Connect
Grand Canyon University surprised 25 students with scholarships on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Grand Canyon University surprised 25 students with scholarships on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
It's part of the Students Inspiring Students program they started in 2013. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) It's part of the Students Inspiring Students program they started in 2013. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The students had no idea they were getting the scholarships until Tuesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The students had no idea they were getting the scholarships until Tuesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The parents were also surprised Tuesday night and crying tears of joy. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The parents were also surprised Tuesday night and crying tears of joy. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

"Imagine going to school and not worrying about the finances," said Dr. Joe Veres of Grand Canyon University.

That is what GCU is doing for 100 high school seniors this year. It's part of the Students Inspiring Students program they started in 2013.

"Students put in a certain amount of time and have a certain GPA they can be awarded this scholarship, four years’ free tuition," Dr. Veres.

The students spend 100 hours in the learning lounge, tutoring other high school students. It's the "pay it forward" part of getting the scholarship that will help them chase their dreams.

"This is what you live for. You live for seeing the life-changing moment for all these families, this is what it is," said Dr. Veres.

The surprise for these students is they had no idea until this moment that they were receiving the scholarships.

"Bursting with emotion and so happy and so grateful that I got this scholarship," said Manuel Espinoza, scholarship recipient.

“I was very surprised. I was really excited because I realized this is the college I’m going to, this is a reality,” said Sofia Larrea, scholarship recipient.

Their parents were also surprised Tuesday night and crying tears of joy.

"I’m so proud she has worked so hard. She wants to be a doctor and she is gonna be able to do it," said Julie Larrea.

"This is a step in the right direction and I know I’ll be able to follow my dreams," said Sofia Larrea.

GCU will have three more groups of 25 students to surprise over the next two months.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Ashlee DeMartinoAshlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.

Click to learn more about Ashlee.

Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor

An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.

As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.

Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.

Fun Facts About Ashlee

  • Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
  • Worked for Mattel as Barbie
  • Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
  • World Traveler
  • Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
  • Cat named Tino

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Who is coaching your kids?

    Who is coaching your kids?

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 1:44 AM EST2017-11-08 06:44:33 GMT
    New questions are raised about what type of people are coaching Valley kids. (Source: fotokostic / 123RF Stock Photo)New questions are raised about what type of people are coaching Valley kids. (Source: fotokostic / 123RF Stock Photo)

    We warn our kids about strangers. But are we doing enough as parents to protect them? We found one of the biggest youth sports league in the state isn’t running background checks on all their coaches.

    More >

    We warn our kids about strangers. But are we doing enough as parents to protect them? We found one of the biggest youth sports league in the state isn’t running background checks on all their coaches.

    More >

  • GCU surprises 25 high school seniors with full-tuition scholarships

    GCU surprises 25 high school seniors with full-tuition scholarships

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 11:36 PM EST2017-11-08 04:36:05 GMT
    Grand Canyon University surprised 25 students with scholarships on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Grand Canyon University surprised 25 students with scholarships on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    "Imagine going to school and not worrying about the finances," said Dr. Joe Veres of Grand Canyon University.

    More >

    "Imagine going to school and not worrying about the finances," said Dr. Joe Veres of Grand Canyon University.

    More >

  • Nasty dog attack in Buckeye

    Nasty dog attack in Buckeye

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 11:15 PM EST2017-11-08 04:15:48 GMT
    Mike Gabriel and his Great Dane were attacked inside a dog park in Buckeye. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Mike Gabriel and his Great Dane were attacked inside a dog park in Buckeye. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The dog's owner says that he is stuck with more than a $1,000 in medical bills.

    More >

    The dog's owner says that he is stuck with more than a $1,000 in medical bills.

    More >
    •   