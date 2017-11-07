Trial in death of Phoenix girl locked in box goes to jury

A clearly distraught Sammantha Allen talks with her attorney after being sentenced to death on Monday. (Source: Pool)

The trial of a Phoenix man accused of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of a 10-year-old relative is now in the hands of a Maricopa County Superior Court jury.

In closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors told jurors that 29-year-old John Allen crammed Ame (AY-me) Deal inside a small plastic storage box as punishment and could have saved her from dying but chose to go to sleep instead.

Child locked in box trial

The girl was found dead in the box the following morning.

Allen is facing charges of first-degree murder, child abuse and conspiracy to commit child abuse.

If convicted, he could receive the death penalty.

Allen's 28-year-old wife Sammantha Allen is Deal's cousin. She was convicted of murder and child abuse in the case in June and now is on Arizona's death row.

