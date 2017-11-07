Man and Great Dane victims of vicious dog attack in Buckeye

His dog Leo had to have more than 12 stitches. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man and his 8-year-old Great Dane were attacked inside a dog park in Buckeye Sunday afternoon.

Mike Gabriel said that a Doberman charged after his dog, Leo.

"They were fighting for 15 to 20 seconds straight and it was a pretty high tense experience," Gabriel said.

Gabriel jumped in to separate them and was bitten on his hand, leaving with deep wounds and had to get six stitches. As for Leo, he was much worse, suffering nasty gashes and scratches. He now has more than a dozen stitches.

Gabriel says after the attack, the owner of the Doberman tried to leave.

"You need to leave some kind of identification. You can't just leave. Obviously, we have a problem here," Gabriel said.

The woman left behind a name and address but Gabriel soon found out that the name and address were false.

He filed a police report and called animal control. He was frustrated and posted about the attack on social media to try and get some kind of help to track the owner down.

Well, to Gabriel's surprise, the response was overwhelming. After hours and hours of people posting, Gabriel was able to find the name of the owner.

"The outpouring from the community was fantastic. The page just blew up," Gabriel said.

Gabriel says that he is stuck with more than a $1,000 in medical bills and wants the owner of the attacking dog to pay up.

