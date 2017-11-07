Powerful lawmaker accused of sexual harassment at AZ State Capitol

The "me too" sexual harassment movement is front and center at the Arizona State Capitol.

One lawmaker is coming forward to name names, and she spoke exclusively to our political editor Dennis Welch.

It was two weeks ago Michelle Ugenti-Rita claimed she was the victim of sexual harassment. At the time, she did not reveal who it was.

But now she is, and he's a lawmaker who's no stranger to controversy.

"I do feel compelled to want to come forward with someone who has been who has harassed me since I got here," said State Representative Michelle Ugenti-Rita. "Currently he's a former senator and he's appropriations chairman Don Shooter."

Representative Shooter, the powerful chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, is the lawmaker Ugenti-Rita is publicly discussing for the first time after, she claims, years of sexual harassment.

"There was an incident where he came to my office during the day and asked about my chest," she said. "At a conference, he came to my room uninvited with a six pack of beer. I never answered the door."

"He told me in June 2011, after a tort reform meeting in the House, that he was in love with me, that he had never felt that way about someone, that he wanted to have a relationship," she continued.

She says she repeatedly told Shooter to stop, but he never did.

"A Republican fundraiser at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort, he walked me to my car and proceeded to try to convince me to go to a room," she said. "He knew I was uncomfortable because I told him. I remember two incidences specifically where I told him directly that what he was doing was wrong."

Over the years she documented some incidents.

She read us a memo she wrote about the June 2011 incident.

"He tells me that he loves me and asks if there's an opportunity for us to be together in the future," she said. "Just then, he bursts out, 'I have been married for 32 years and have never done anything."

Ugenti-Rita says she alerted house leadership but they never acted.

And now she fears what might come next.

"I'm worried about retaliation. I'm worried about ... you know... it's an uncomfortable spot. You don't want to be thought of differently. You don't want to be pointed at or whispered about."

Shooter issued the following statement about the accusations:

"I am really sorry that I have apparently said things that were insensitive and not taken well. Upsetting anybody is the last thing I ever intend to do. I want to talk to Michelle. I will do better."

House Speaker JD Mesnard released this statement:

"These are very serious accusations and, consistent with the House anti-harassment policy and processes, will be investigated fully."

