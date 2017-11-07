One of the 'Late Night Bandits' sentenced to 260 years in prison

Investigators said many of the robberies involved a second suspect. (Source: FBI)

The man that the FBI dubbed one of the "Late Night Bandits" will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A federal judge sentenced Anthony Hamilton to 260 years in prison for a string of violent robberies he was involved in at gas stations and convenience stores around the Valley.

A federal jury found him guilty of 11 counts of Hobbs Act robbery and 11 counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Hamilton was part of a seven-week crime spree between Dec. 20 of 2015 and Feb. 9 of 2016. He stole money from eleven different businesses and employees at gunpoint. The string of robberies spanned from Queen Creek to Sun City and included nearly every city in the Phoenix area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hamilton was arrested after he tried to rob a Chevron gas station in Phoenix.

Investigators said many of the robberies involved a second suspect, but it's unclear if he was ever caught.

[READ MORE: FBI seeks public's help to ID 'Late Night Bandit' (Feb. 12, 2016)]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.