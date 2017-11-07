Cute alert! Arizona's state mammal shows his furry face in Tucson

Arizona's state mammal made an unexpected appearance at a Tucson construction site.

The Arizona Department of Transportation caught the ringtail on camera.

The furry fellow showed up at the Ina Road bridge deck pour on Tuesday.

The ringtail is the state mammal. It is not a cat but is related to the raccoon and coatimundi. The ringtail is also known as a ringtail cat, miner's cat and cacomistle. It was named the state mammal in 1986.

A curious ringtail, Arizona's official state mammal, made an appearance at the Ina Road bridge deck pour today! #tucson pic.twitter.com/wao190KOaL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 7, 2017

