PD: 94-year-old woman abducted in Scottsdale; escapes from trunk

It had to be a nightmare for a 94-year-old woman Tuesday, as she became the victim of a home invasion and an abduction in Scottsdale. Amazingly, she was able to free herself from a trunk and get help.

Scottsdale police say it happened at the woman's home near Camelback Road and 68th Street.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, an unknown male subject forced his way into the victim's home.

At some point during the incident, the victim was bound, placed in the trunk of her car and driven away from the scene

Hours later, at around 1:30 p.m., the woman was able to free herself from the trunk of her car that was now parked in a parking lot of Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

At that point, she was seen by a passerby who called 911.

The victim was then transported to Honor Health Hospital. She remains in serious condition.

The suspect is described as a “clean cut” white male in his mid-30s. Anyone with information reference this incident is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480 312 5000.

Police say a 94yo woman spent as many as 7.5 hours in the trunk of her own car after possible kidnapping this morning. Taken to the hospital for evaluation. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/zgWqmox57O — Lauren Reimer (@LaurenReimerTV) November 8, 2017

