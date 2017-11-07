Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs UCLA Preview

It's time to ground and pound on Speak of the Devils.

After a look at the latest news (4:33), we review the highs and lows (but mostly highs) of the comeback win over Colorado (11:41).

Next up, it's the Sun Devil Stock Report (49:56), where we'll trade on the Double Inferno, Todd Graham's future, and the Territorial Cup.

We're then joined by Pac-12 Networks' analyst Yogi Roth (1:03:45). He discusses ASU's season, Manny Wilkins' growth, and previews the Sun Devils' battle against UCLA.

Then we dive into ASU's game against the Bruins, from the keys to victory to the critical match ups. We wrap up by giving out our fearless predictions (1:20:00).

LISTEN NOW

Online Stream: LISTEN

Google Play Music: LISTEN

Stitcher Radio: LISTEN

iHeart Radio: LISTEN

Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDpodcast

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved