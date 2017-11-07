Queen Creek linebacker's strength and courage

It is almost stunning that Queen Creek linebacker Dante Coleman doesn't have a college scholarship offer.

The senior has 96 tackles, 13.5 for losses with 5.5 sacks. He's also rushed for 275 yards and three touchdowns, averaging nine yards a carry.

Coleman and the Bulldogs travel to Notre Dame Friday for the second round the 5A playoffs.

There is so much more to Coleman than meets the eye. He embodies strength and courage that most don't. In August, Coleman lost his father, Geno, in a car accident. It was devastating news for Dante, who was told after a fall practice. Dante, his brother and mother didn't cope with the tragedy alone. They received support from the Queen Creek community and Dante's teammates.

Dante told me his teammates came to his house that night and embraced him. That meant so much to him to know he had brothers that love and were there for him and his family.

For most, playing football would seem to be the furthest thing from their minds but for Dante, it was a coping mechanism as he returned to practice three days later. Dante told me his dad would want him to get back on the field as quickly as possible. In honor of his dad, when Dante steps on the field he looks up to the sky and salutes his father.

A connection that remains as Dante carries the spirit of a man that is his inspiration.

