GCU ready to make a run at NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon University joined the Western Athletic Conference in November of 2012.

Since that time, it has been heartbreaking for GCU Athletic teams to be denied NCAA postseason access.

But the NCAA shackles are off, as the GCU Men's Basketball team is eligible and anxious to compete in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Dan Majerle has made it a point of emphasis to the team about making the NCAA Tournament.

The deeply talented squad is the WAC's preseason favorite to make the tournament.

The Antelopes are led by Conference Player of the Candidate Joshua Braun. The guard earned All-WAC First team two years in a row and led the conference in three-pointers made.

Athletic high-flying forward Oscar Frayer will be counted on all over the court.

Plus, GCU gets a boost as Oregon transfer and former Corona del Sol star Casey Benson returns home to run the point. Benson told me he is excited about playing for Coach Majerle.

The excitement and buzz start on Friday as GCU opens the season at home against Florida A&M.

Majerle's team wants to come out fast and get the season started the right way. This is the opportunity GCU has been waiting so long to seize. It’s their chance to become the first in program history make the NCAA.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.