Arizona Rep. McSally tells colleagues she'll run for Senate

Arizona Rep. Martha McSally has told Republican colleagues that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake.

[RELATED: Jeff Flake's Senate seat up for grabs]

[READ MORE: Sen. Jeff Flake, vocal Trump critic, won't seek re-election]

McSally, who represents Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, hasn't made a formal announcement of her intention to run in next year's Republican primary. But Arizona Rep. David Schweikert said Tuesday that she told fellow Arizona GOP members of Congress that she was running.

McSally would face off against former state Sen. Kelli Ward and could face other Republicans. Ward challenged Sen. John McCain last year.

[RELATED: Upstart Republican now in headlights of Arizona Senate race]

[RELATED: Some expect rush of GOP hopefuls vying for Sen. Flake's seat]

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is seeking her party's nomination along with several lesser-known Democrats.

[RELATED: Kyrsten Sinema announces she's running for Senate]

Flake announced last month that he would not seek re-election. He has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and acknowledged that he could not win a GOP primary in the current political climate.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.