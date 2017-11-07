Tuesday, November 7

Using the "cool factor" to promote bullying prevention in schools

Five top skateboarding and BMX pros from the X Games to perform on a state-of-the-art half-pipe at high schools across the country in an effort to put a stop to bullying. This national high school tour uses the "cool factor" of action sports to promote bullying prevention, and bring that important message directly to students.

For more information: http://asahighschooltour.com/

X Games demos visit valley schools this week for an anti-bullying campaign .

Monday (Nov. 6)

Red Mountain High School (7301 East Brown Road Mesa, AZ 85207)

Assembly Times: 11:24a, 12:24p at the Basketball Courts

Tuesday (Nov. 7)

Williams Field High School (2076 South Higley Road Gilbert, AZ 85295)

Assembly Times: 10:36a, 11:36a in "The Nest" - Center of Campus

Wednesday (Nov. 8)

Shadow Mountain High School (2902 E Shea Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85028)

Assembly Times: 11:40a at the Tennis Courts

Thursday (Nov. 9)

Sandra Day O'Connor High School (25250 N 35th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85083)

Assembly Times: 11:35a at the Center of Campus

Pinspiration

Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio/wine bar/events space in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area located on High Street.

The studio removes DIY's common barriers to creativity and make it easy for every member of the community to unleash their inner artist and "try DIY.

Pinspiration's hip studio offers both open-ended and tutorial-let art experiences in a supportive, playful venue. Customers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Customers can create their own idea on the spot or they can choose from an array of ever-changing monthly project menus based on the most popular "pinned" social media projects and current craft trends.

The venue includes a VIP party room, a full-service beer/wine bar, a crafting/project room and Arizona's first splatter room, inspired by Jackson Pollock.

Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.

For more information: www.pinspiration.com

Pinspiration

5410 E. High Street, Ste 105

Phoenix, AZ 85054

480-636-801

Holiday budget hacks per Chris Hogan

Tis' the season for spending money! Staying on budget during the holidays can be a real challenge, so we're helping you out with Financial Expert Chris Hogan. He has holiday budget hacks you need to know.

Holiday Budgeting Hacks

Set a budget and use cash

o Decide how much you can afford to spend this holiday season

o Make a list of the people you want to spend on and assign a dollar amount to each person

o Go get cash once the money is gone, it's gone!

Get creative with savings

o If you have room in your freezer, buy your Christmas turkey after Thanksgiving while they're on sale.

o Use the apps like ShopSavvy to do price comparisons for gifts.

o Send postcards or ecards instead of traditional holiday cards

- There are online sites that offer personalized postcards for a discounted price

Say no to yourself

o 56% of people shop for themselves during the holidays.

o It's tempting to take advantage of the big sales to buy that thing you've always wanted.

o Stick to your plan and remember the holidays are about giving.

Don't forget the small stuff

o $1 donations and toy drive gifts can all add up fast.

o Remember holiday parties.

o Pull cash out and set it aside for these things.

o Just like your gift budget, once the cash is gone, it's gone!

For more information: https://www.chrishogan360.com/ and www.daveramsey.com

Smart Money featuring Dave Ramsey and Rachel Cruze

Tuesday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Christ's Church of the Valley Peoria Campus

7007 W. Happy Valley Rd.

Peoria, AZ 85383

Tickets start at $59

Learn more at: https://www.daveramsey.com/events/sml-phoenix-20171107/

How to have an intentional Holiday

It's spending season, but it's also a time where family comes first. This year, are you going to "wing it" and hope for the best? Or, are there things you can do to better prepare for what's really important? And, that of course is not spending money, but spending quality time with the family. Our guest Financial Expert Chris Hogan say's we've got to be smart about it and plan, and he shares his must-do list for having an intentional Holiday.

Must-Do's for an Intentional Christmas:

Make a list and guard it

o List out the memories you want to make this season.

-Holiday movies, seeing Christmas lights, etc.

o Block it on your calendar to do those things.

o This will help you say no to the things that aren't a priority.

Turn off the screens

o Digital devices will suck the time out of your day faster than just about anything.

o Schedule an hour a day to check email, otherwise use the time to focus on your family.

o Make this a rule for your kids too!

Volunteer as a family

o Find an organization you all believe in and volunteer together.

o You'll create memories doing something together.

o Your kids will learn the importance of giving of their time and talents.

Be present

o Your kids and family know if you aren't truly paying attention.

o Whether it's decorating the tree or playing games, be all there.

o Multi-tasking is just another word for distracted.

For more information: https://www.chrishogan360.com/ and www.daveramsey.com

A taste of Fall with the "Grateful Plateful"

Doughbird Pizza & Rotisserie is now offering this "Grateful Plateful" for $19, where $2 from each dish will go towards St. Mary's Food Bank. Each plate includes a half a rotisserie chicken, rosemary stuffing, gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts and fresh cranberry. Now through December 10th, the culinary creation will be available for dine-in or to-go.

For more information: www.eatdoughbird.com



Grateful Plate Available through December 10

$2 from every plate benefit St. Mary's Food Bank

Rosemary Stuffing Recipe

Ingredients:

1 Yellow Onion, Medium Dice

5 Stalks of Celery, Medium Dice

1 Fuji Apple, Core Removed, Medium Dice

1/4 Butter, Medium Dice

3 Quarts Dried Bread, Large Dice

3 Heaping TBSP Minced Rosemary

3 Heaping TBSP Minced Sage

1/4 TSP Ground Nutmeg

3/4 Quarts Chicken Stock

Several Pinches of Kosher Salt

Instructions:

Melt Butter in a larger pot; add onion, celery and apple. Cook over medium heat for about 15 minutes or until vegetables are very tender, stirring frequently to prevent browning. Add the bread, herbs, spices, stock and salt to the pot. Gently stir and cook over low heat for several minutes until the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Transfer to a baking dish and cover with aluminum foil, bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove stuffing and let rest at room temperature until serving.

Doughbird Pizza & Rotisserie

4385 East Indian School Road

Phoenix, Arizona 85018

Phone: 602-345-9161

Easy Travel Thanksgiving Jar Desserts

Many of us are traveling to grandma's house for the holiday's, but you don't want to show up empty-handed. How about a dessert you can travel with? We're learning easy-to-make, transportable holiday jar desserts with Slim Chickens.

For more information: https://slimchickens.com/

Electronic Plus

It's technology that was created for NASA 30 years ago and now it's being used right here in the valley.

It's called Pulsed Electromagnetic Frequency and it can help with things like anxiety and pain.

To learn more about Electronic Plus: https://electronsplus.com/welcome

For more information: http://bodybycor.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bodybycor/

10436 N. 32nd Street

Phoenix, Arizona 85208

