Suns trade unhappy Bledsoe for Bucks' Monroe

The Suns said Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe (15) is coming to Phoenix in exchange for unhappy point guard Eric Bledsoe (2). (Source: AP Photo/File)

It looks like Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe, who famously tweeted “I Don’t wanna be here” last month, is getting his wish.

The Suns on Tuesday confirmed a trade that will send Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks.

This was the 27-year-old's fifth season with the Suns; he had been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time.

Bledsoe was sent home Monday, Oct. 23, a day after the Suns fired coach Earl Watson and replaced him on an interim basis with Jay Triano.

Phoenix is getting center/forward Greg Monroe and two draft picks -- a future first-round draft pick and a protected second-round pick for 2018.

"Monroe is in the final year of a three-year, $51M deal, and will be a free agent after this season, but there is always the possibility that the rebuilding Suns decide to just buy him out before the season is done," according to CBSSports.com.

This is Monroe's eighth NBA season. He played his first five seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

OFFICIAL: Suns complete trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. https://t.co/sXDmCAWP0W — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 7, 2017

Phoenix finalizing deal to send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Suns, Bucks finalizing a trade centered on Eric Bledsoe. Story: https://t.co/mvxSqTGbJR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

