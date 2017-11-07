CBS, ESPN: Suns sending unhappy Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee

It looks like Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe, who famously tweeted “I Don’t wanna be here” last month, might be getting his wish.

CBS and ESPN both cite reports saying the Suns are hashing out a trade that will send Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks.

This was the 27-year-old's fifth season with the Suns; he had been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time.

Bledsoe was sent home Monday, OCt. 23, a day after the Suns fired coach Earl Watson and replaced him on an interim basis with Jay Triano.

The way things look to be shaping up, Phoenix will get Greg Monroe and first-round draft pick according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Monroe is in the final year of a three-year, $51M deal, and will be a free agent after this season, but there is always the possibility that the rebuilding Suns decide to just buy him out before the season is done," according to CBSSports.com.

Phoenix finalizing deal to send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Suns, Bucks finalizing a trade centered on Eric Bledsoe. Story: https://t.co/mvxSqTGbJR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

