Vigil held at 'dangerous' Phoenix crosswalk where man was struck, killed

Several people gathered at the crosswalk of Jones Avenue and Seventh Street to remember 79-year-old veteran Radene Jeralds. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A vigil was held for a man who was struck and killed earlier this month at a crosswalk many deem "dangerous." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A vigil was held for a man who was struck and killed earlier this month at a crosswalk many deem "dangerous."

Several people gathered at the crosswalk of Jones Avenue and Seventh Street to remember 79-year-old veteran Radene Jeralds.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 79-year-old man killed crossing the street in Phoenix]

Jeralds was crossing the street when he was hit by a truck on Nov. 2.

"The irony of it was these guys have done their tours of duty and to survive all that and get bumped off like this?" said Bob Dobson.

The driver who struck Jeralds stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

The City of Phoenix said it is working to install a "hawk" light, a pedestrian signal at the crosswalk, to stop traffic and prevent any more accidents.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.