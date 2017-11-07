Arizonans rally against President Trump's GOP tax reform

By azfamily.com staff, CNN

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) - Arizona citizens are gathering outside of senator's offices to rally against President Trump's GOP tax reform plan.

Organizers of the rally said they are protesting the massive tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans leaving the average American behind.

[RELATED: GOP leaders unveil key details in new tax plan]

[MORE: Gov. Ducey rallies for tax cut, stops short of endorsing GOP plan?]

Concerned citizens will gather to inform Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. John McCain that they strongly oppose the tax reform plan.

Rally participants will gather outside of Sen. Flake's and McCain's offices from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

House Republicans unveiled their new tax bill last Thursday and described it as a break aimed at helping most Americans.

[READ MORE: House tax panel adopts GOP changes after day of bickering]

"It's very clear and obvious that the whole purpose of this is a middle-class tax cut," Ryan said in an interview with CNN's Phil Mattingly, shortly after the bill was made public. "And more to the point, we need to get faster economic growth."

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said during the news conference that the tax bill "has President Trump's full support."

[RELATED: Ryan says health insurance mandate part of GOP tax talks]

The President issued a statement applauding the bill's release but added "there is much work left to do." Trump later told reporters in the Oval Office that a tax reform bill will be done "before Christmas," calling it "one of the great Christmas presents."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.