New hiring policy by Arizona agencies could curb recidivism

Gov. Doug Ducey has instructed all Arizona agencies to adopt new hiring procedures that could help reduce recidivism.

Under the new policy known as the "Second Chance Box," state agencies will delay questions related to an applicant's criminal record until after the initial stages of interviewing.

Ducey says that would ensure that everyone receives full and fair consideration for job openings.

An estimated 1.5 million Arizona adults have arrests or convictions on their records.

Ducey's executive order issued Monday also points out that offenders who find employment following their release are less likely to end up back in prison, saving taxpayer resources and boosting Arizona's economy.

Research shows that having a criminal conviction reduces the likelihood of receiving a callback for a job interview by nearly 50 percent.

NEW: Executive Order creates a "Second Chance Box," allowing more job opportunities for AZ citizens https://t.co/so57PZElow — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 6, 2017

