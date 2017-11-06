PD: Woman dies in stolen SUV involved in fiery wreck

A woman has died after a wreck on Greenway Road at I-17 in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Vince Lewis said the incident began on the I-17 freeway when a stolen vehicle was spotted by a DPS officer.

Lewis said the SUV was traveling in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Greenway Road and was not stopping for the pursuing DPS trooper.

The SUV exited the freeway at Greenway Road and collided with another SUV, bursting into flames after the impact.

Phoenix Fire spokesman Capt. Jake Van Hook said 7 people were in the stolen SUV.

Three were teenagers, two girls and a boy, all of them were seriously injured, said Van Hook.

There were also four adults, three women and a man, in the stolen SUV. One of the adult women died at the scene.

The driver of the second SUV that was hit was not injured.

The exit ramps from I-17 to Greenway Road are closed as well as Greenway Road at I-17. The crash is still under investigation.

