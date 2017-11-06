New tool to fight domestic violence

"myPlan provides them with information about relationships, red flags, it provides educational information," Dr. Jill Messing said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, abuse affects nearly one in four women and in many cases, the abuse begins at college age.

ASU associate professor Dr. Jill Messing works in the School of Social Work. She has helped to create a new tool for women of domestic violence, an app.

"Women who have easy access to their phones, it's really important that they can provide them with safety information," Dr. Messing said.

The app is called "myPlan." It helps guide women to the help they need and even help by connecting them with national abuse networks who can then guide them to local help.

Women can even provide a profile and fill out a survey to find out if they are in an abusive relationship.

"myPlan provides them with information about relationships, red flags, it provides educational information," Dr. Messing said.

The app is free of charge and advertising. It's just another tool to help women who feel stuck in an abusive relationship and needs help.

"It allows them a safe, private, and confidential space to think about their values within their relationship and prove them with the safety information on safety planning," Dr. Messing said.

