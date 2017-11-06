Fact check: Gun regulations result in higher crime

You hear it after just about every mass shooting.

"The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." Gun rights advocates, including the National Rifle Association and its allies in Congress and in state capitols across the country use that statement justify loosening firearms restrictions.

They often point to violence in cities like Chicago to make their point. Illinois has among the country's strictest gun ownership regulations, but murders in Chicago consistently make headlines.

"How well do firearms regulations work?," they ask. "Just look at Chicago," is their answer.

It is a neat and tidy Q and A, which appears to serve its purpose: demonstrating that gun ownership regulations make it harder for good guys to get guns, without affecting the ability for bad guys to get guns. The result: carnage in the streets.

The problem is: that scenario is misleading, at best.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Firearms Mortality database, Illinois actually has fewer firearms deaths than the national average - 9.5 per 100,000 residents. The national average is 11.1 deaths per 100,000.

If you take a look at the entire database, you get a more expanded, and some would say "eye-opening" view. States that are known for their gun control laws, like Massachusetts, New York and California, have lower firearms death rates than so-called "gun friendly" states like Arizona, Missouri, Wyoming and Alaska.

"We know that stronger gun laws result in fewer deaths by guns," said Geneva Haber, with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

But Haber admits: that message often gets drowned out by the pro-gun lobby and its allies.

"I definitely can pinpoint the NRA as perpetuating this myth," said Haber.

One example from the CDC report compares New York to Arizona. In 2015, which is the most recent year for which data is available, the entire state of New York reported 849 gun deaths. That includes murders, suicides and accidents. During the same year, Arizona reported 970 gun deaths. That means a state with one third the population of New York had more gun deaths than New York.

The difference between the two states is that it is nearly impossible to legally purchase a firearm in New York. Not totally impossible, but practically speaking, it's very tough. In Arizona, CBS 5 Investigates legally bought a semiautomatic handgun on the street last year in less than five minutes. No background check required.

If you would like to see the data used in this report, you can find the CDC database here.

