Students de-stress with yoga classes after school

It was created in a place where the students can feel safe to express their emotions. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Students at Verrado Heritage Elementary School are doing yoga to de-stress. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The yoga program at Verrado Heritage Elementary School is in its second year.

"At our district, we are prioritizing concuss discipline," said Megan Duplain of the Verrado School District.

The hope is to create a nurturing environment for the students.

"So they can conquer the challenges that they meet throughout their day successfully," said Duplain.

Each class is 60 minutes.

"Using breath and knowing how breath can affect their mind helps them to step back and learn that they have more control over how they’re coming out into the world," said Derek Neubauer, a yoga instructor.

The class combines mind and body skills.

"We have so many things we learn. Sun salutations which incorporates mountain pose, downward dog, upward dog, forward fold tree, pose warriors 1, 2 and 3 triangle pose, wheel pose," said Neubauer.

For the mind, the district is hoping the techniques the students learn in class with help with their day-to-day stresses.

"When my friends bully me or when my sisters are mean to me, that stresses me out," said Lelani Reyes, a student at Verrado Heritage Elementary School.

"Like, when I’m afraid I’ll get a bad grade or there is something happening, like, something I didn’t know was going to happen. Sometimes friends can stress me out," said Mateo Flores, another student.

These issues are addressed at the end of each class.

It was created in a place where the students can feel safe to express their emotions.

"The powerful thing our kids can learn is when they are upset or when they are stressed some self-regulation skills," said Duplain.

"I just think it's a really good opportunity that I’m here," said Flores.

The program cost $59 for an eight-week class and is being offered at five schools in the district.

For more information, click on this link.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.