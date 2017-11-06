Students de-stress with yoga classes after school

Students de-stress with yoga classes after schoolPosted: Updated:
Wife of former Cowboys linebacker found dead; victim's sister now speaking out
The sister of Keri "KC" McClanahan speaks out, “I really wanted the story to be about her and not about him.”More >
This reporter's response to a body-shaming comment from a viewer has everyone reacting
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >
Watch: Female fan charged with felony battery after slapping cop, he punches her back
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
Man hailed a hero after chasing down Texas church shooter
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
26 teenage girls found dead at sea
Italian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of death of 26 teenage girls whose bodies were recovered in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.More >
Caught on Camera: Thief takes package at homeowner's front door in Glendale
A Glendale homeowner was expecting a delivery but wasn't expecting a package poacher to trail behind the delivery driver. But thanks to security cameras the homeowner caught it all on video.More >
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant
He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.More >
26 killed in Texas church shooting, including 8 members of one family
At least 26 people were killed in Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference. Many others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
Daylight Saving Time causes bizarre age twist for twin boys
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
Students de-stress with yoga classes after school
The district is hoping the techniques the students learn in class with help with their day-to-day stresses.More >
Man hailed a hero after chasing down Texas church shooter
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Who's coaching your kids?
We warn our children about strangers, but are we doing enough as parents to protect them? We found one of the biggest youth sports leagues in Arizona isn't running background checks. 3TV looks at who is coaching your kids -- Tuesday at 9 p.m.More >
Vigil planned for brothers killed in crash
Former classmates of two brothers killed in a tragic accident Friday night plan to gather for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday.More >
Wife of former Cowboys linebacker found dead; victim's sister now speaking out
We’re learning more about the wife of an ex-NFL football player who was found dead in a Utah condominium Thursday. (November 4, 2017)More >
Glendale resident says thief hit his home
A Glendale homeowner was expecting a delivery, but wasn't expecting a package poacher to trail behind the delivery driver. But thanks to security cameras the homeowner caught it all on video. (November 5, 2017)More >
Former Defense Attorney Kirk Nurmi speaks out about Jodi Arias lawsuit
Former Defense Attorney Kirk Nurmi speaks out about Jodi Arias lawsuit
It was one of the most high profile murder cases the Valley and the country had ever witnessed. Jodi Arias was sentenced to first-degree murder for the 2008 killing of her on-again-off-again boyfriend Travis Alexander. Now, Arias is back in the spotlight after filing a civil lawsuit against her former defense attorney, L. Kirk Nurmi. She claims Nurmi violated attorney-client privilege by penning a tell-all book.More >
Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise
Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise
Harvey Weinstein was spotted eating dinner recently in a local restaurant.More >
26 dead in Texas church shooting
26 dead in Texas church shooting
Castle Hot Springs: Arizona's First Resort Destination
Castle Hot Springs: Arizona's First Resort Destination
When settlers discovered the the hot springs in the 1800s, they decided to turn it into Arizona's first resort destination. Here's a look at the history of Castle Hot Springs northwest of Phoenix
