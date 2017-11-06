Gov. Ducey rallies for tax cut, stops short of endorsing GOP plan

Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday that he likes the concept of cutting taxes but stopped short of endorsing the Republican tax cut bill making it's way through Congress.

"I don't want to see anything hurt our teachers. I want to see it help our teachers, but I want to understand the details of the full plan," the governor said.

Republicans aim to pass the bill, that sharply reduces corporate income taxes and adds more than a $1 trillion to the national debt over ten years, by the Thanksgiving holiday.

The governor was a keynote speaker at a Capitol rally for the Job Creators Network, a group traveling the country in support of tax cuts.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.