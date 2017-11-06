Antique electric fans are cool

There are people with literally hundreds of these old fans and, believe it or not, some of them are worth a lot of money. (Source: Royal Norman)

few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn’t that old, but that’s what got me started. I’ve been a fan collector since. However, I only have a few fans. There are people with literally hundreds of these old fans and, believe it or not, some of them are worth a lot of money.

Tesla and Edison played a big part in early electric motor development including fans. Tesla became Westinghouse and Edison became General Electric.

Another early player was a company called Emerson. Any fan from those companies make before 1900 will fetch thousands of dollars, even in poor states of repair. Here’s an early battery powered Edison.

Here’s an early AC Tesla.

And here’s one of the early monsters Emerson was producing.

I say monsters because most of these fans weighed 25 to 35 pounds. Some more. They are made of cast iron and, when tuned, run just as smooth today as more than 100 years ago. The difference? They do pull a lot of watts. Also, they weren’t too concerned about speed. These blades spin so fast you’d think you were on an airplane. And, yes, the cages were not good enough to stop people from losing fingers.

So here are a few favorites from my collection. This pair, a 12” GE Pancake Fan next to a 6” Polar Cub fan.

And here’s another tiny one, a 6” Carleton fan. There are only a few of these fans known to exist. Still, because it’s small and collectors LOVE the big and really old fans, it’s not worth much. Except to me.

