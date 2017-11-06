Antique electric fans are coolPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Antique electric fans are cool
Antique electric fans are cool
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn’t that old, but that’s what got me started. I’ve been a fan collector since.More >
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn’t that old, but that’s what got me started. I’ve been a fan collector since.More >
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
It’s officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.More >
It’s officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.More >
Drought worsens with dry October
Drought worsens with dry October
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?More >
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?More >
Yes, there are wineries in Arizona!
Yes, there are wineries in Arizona!
Blazing hot summers in Arizona might not conjure up the idea of wineries, but our great state actually has three unique wine growing regions.More >
Blazing hot summers in Arizona might not conjure up the idea of wineries, but our great state actually has three unique wine growing regions.More >
Snowbowl opens soon
Snowbowl opens soon
The big day is Nov. 10 when Snowbowl plans to open up, the earliest it has ever happened at the resort, thanks to their amazing snowmaking machines that are strategically placed on a few runs.More >
The big day is Nov. 10 when Snowbowl plans to open up, the earliest it has ever happened at the resort, thanks to their amazing snowmaking machines that are strategically placed on a few runs.More >
The truth about chemtrails
The truth about chemtrails
Chemtrails, as explained by various conspiracy theories, do not exist. However, contrails may be changing our weather and climate.More >
Chemtrails, as explained by various conspiracy theories, do not exist. However, contrails may be changing our weather and climate.More >
Historic Halloween weather
Historic Halloween weather
Halloween is just three days away, and while here in Phoenix we don’t have to worry about the weather ruining our Trick-or-Treating, in other parts of the country, they do.More >
Halloween is just three days away, and while here in Phoenix we don’t have to worry about the weather ruining our Trick-or-Treating, in other parts of the country, they do.More >
It's fall and mice want inside your home!
It's that time of the year! Cooler weather, earlier nights...and MICE! Ya, gross, I know. But rodents aren't big fans of those cool fall nights and are looking for a warm place to stay. And your home has everything they want. Warmth, shelter and of course food.More >
It's that time of the year! Cooler weather, earlier nights...and MICE! Ya, gross, I know. But rodents aren't big fans of those cool fall nights and are looking for a warm place to stay. And your home has everything they want. Warmth, shelter and of course food.More >
New dust storm warning system announced
New dust storm warning system announced
Every monsoon season, we get multiple dust storms that can make it tough to breathe and unsafe on the roads.More >
Every monsoon season, we get multiple dust storms that can make it tough to breathe and unsafe on the roads.More >
My favorite TV weathercasters
My favorite TV weathercasters
There are a lot of great weathercasters around the country and here's a few of them.More >
There are a lot of great weathercasters around the country and here's a few of them.More >
BIG KITTY: AZ mountain lion spotted on security cam
BIG KITTY: AZ mountain lion spotted on security cam
Unless it’s Garfield, an 80 pound cat is probably not something you’d want to find wandering across your property. But when you live in Arizona, it happens. Last week, Tony Bonifasi posted a video to our AZ Family Facebook page of a mountain lion caught on a security camera Saturday, October 14, just outside of Flagstaff.More >
Unless it’s Garfield, an 80 pound cat is probably not something you’d want to find wandering across your property. But when you live in Arizona, it happens. Last week, Tony Bonifasi posted a video to our AZ Family Facebook page of a mountain lion caught on a security camera Saturday, October 14, just outside of Flagstaff.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Wife of former Cowboys linebacker found dead; victim's sister now speaking out
Wife of former Cowboys linebacker found dead; victim's sister now speaking out
The sister of Keri "KC" McClanahan speaks out, “I really wanted the story to be about her and not about him.”More >
The sister of Keri "KC" McClanahan speaks out, “I really wanted the story to be about her and not about him.”More >
This reporter's response to a body-shaming comment from a viewer has everyone reacting
This reporter's response to a body-shaming comment from a viewer has everyone reacting
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >
Watch: Female fan charged with felony battery after slapping cop, he punches her back
Watch: Female fan charged with felony battery after slapping cop, he punches her back
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
Man hailed a hero after chasing down Texas church shooter
Man hailed a hero after chasing down Texas church shooter
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
26 teenage girls found dead at sea
26 teenage girls found dead at sea
Italian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of death of 26 teenage girls whose bodies were recovered in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.More >
Italian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of death of 26 teenage girls whose bodies were recovered in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.More >
Caught on Camera: Thief takes package at homeowner's front door in Glendale
Caught on Camera: Thief takes package at homeowner's front door in Glendale
A Glendale homeowner was expecting a delivery but wasn't expecting a package poacher to trail behind the delivery driver. But thanks to security cameras the homeowner caught it all on video.More >
A Glendale homeowner was expecting a delivery but wasn't expecting a package poacher to trail behind the delivery driver. But thanks to security cameras the homeowner caught it all on video.More >
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant
He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.More >
He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.More >
26 killed in Texas church shooting, including 8 members of one family
26 killed in Texas church shooting, including 8 members of one family
At least 26 people were killed in Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference. Many others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
At least 26 people were killed in Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference. Many others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
Our Apologies
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Daylight Saving Time causes bizarre age twist for twin boys
Daylight Saving Time causes bizarre age twist for twin boys
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Who's coaching your kids?
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Who's coaching your kids?
We warn our children about strangers, but are we doing enough as parents to protect them? We found one of the biggest youth sports leagues in Arizona isn't running background checks. 3TV looks at who is coaching your kids -- Tuesday at 9 p.m.More >
We warn our children about strangers, but are we doing enough as parents to protect them? We found one of the biggest youth sports leagues in Arizona isn't running background checks. 3TV looks at who is coaching your kids -- Tuesday at 9 p.m.More >
Vigil planned for brothers killed in crash
Vigil planned for brothers killed in crash
Former classmates of two brothers killed in a tragic accident Friday night plan to gather for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday.More >
Former classmates of two brothers killed in a tragic accident Friday night plan to gather for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday.More >
Uber employees in Phoenix trained to handle sexual misconduct complaints
Uber employees in Phoenix trained to handle sexual misconduct complaints
Uber is unveiling a company-wide effort to raise awareness of sexual assault, as it revamps how it handles customer complaints.More >
Uber is unveiling a company-wide effort to raise awareness of sexual assault, as it revamps how it handles customer complaints.More >
3TV anchor Scott Pasmore discusses his Navy adventure
3TV anchor Scott Pasmore discusses his Navy adventure
3TV's Scott Pasmore talks about becoming a sailor for a few days and seeing what members of the Navy do while on the U.S.S. Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.More >
3TV's Scott Pasmore talks about becoming a sailor for a few days and seeing what members of the Navy do while on the U.S.S. Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Wife of former Cowboys linebacker found dead; victim's sister now speaking out
We’re learning more about the wife of an ex-NFL football player who was found dead in a Utah condominium Thursday. (November 4, 2017)More >
We’re learning more about the wife of an ex-NFL football player who was found dead in a Utah condominium Thursday. (November 4, 2017)More >
Glendale resident says thief hit his home
Glendale resident says thief hit his home
A Glendale homeowner was expecting a delivery, but wasn't expecting a package poacher to trail behind the delivery driver. But thanks to security cameras the homeowner caught it all on video. (November 5, 2017)More >
Former Defense Attorney Kirk Nurmi speaks out about Jodi Arias lawsuit
Former Defense Attorney Kirk Nurmi speaks out about Jodi Arias lawsuit
It was one of the most high profile murder cases the Valley and the country had ever witnessed. Jodi Arias was sentenced to first-degree murder for the 2008 killing of her on-again-off-again boyfriend Travis Alexander. Now, Arias is back in the spotlight after filing a civil lawsuit against her former defense attorney, L. Kirk Nurmi. She claims Nurmi violated attorney-client privilege by penning a tell-all book.More >
It was one of the most high profile murder cases the Valley and the country had ever witnessed. Jodi Arias was sentenced to first-degree murder for the 2008 killing of her on-again-off-again boyfriend Travis Alexander. Now, Arias is back in the spotlight after filing a civil lawsuit against her former defense attorney, L. Kirk Nurmi. She claims Nurmi violated attorney-client privilege by penning a tell-all book.More >
Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise
Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise
Harvey Weinstein was spotted eating dinner recently in a local restaurant.More >
Harvey Weinstein was spotted eating dinner recently in a local restaurant.More >
26 dead in Texas church shooting
26 dead in Texas church shooting
Castle Hot Springs: Arizona's First Resort Destination
Castle Hot Springs: Arizona's First Resort Destination
When settlers discovered the the hot springs in the 1800s, they decided to turn it into Arizona's first resort destination. Here's a look at the history of Castle Hot Springs northwest of Phoenix
When settlers discovered the the hot springs in the 1800s, they decided to turn it into Arizona's first resort destination. Here's a look at the history of Castle Hot Springs northwest of PhoenixMore >