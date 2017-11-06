Vigil planned for brothers killed in crash

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Former classmates of two brothers killed in a tragic accident Friday night plan to gather for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday.

Iran Gamez-Rodriguez, 17, and his 15-year-old brother Roger were killed Friday night. Witnesses told police the brothers were running and fighting in the street near Tatum and Shea Boulevards shortly after 7:30 p.m., when they were hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The brothers attended Paradise Valley High School until this year when their family moved to another part of town. But they kept in touch with the friends they grew up with since middle school.

“They were amazing. They put everyone above themselves. They always tried to cheer people up when they were feeling down. They always had a smile on their faces,” said Marielys Vega, a friend and former classmate of the brothers.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Tatum Boulevard and Desert Cove Avenue, which is just north of Shea Boulevard. Attendees should bring a candle or flowers to honor the memory of Iran and Roger.

There's also a balloon release planned for Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Paradise Valley Skatepark. Anyone is welcome and people who attend are encouraged to wear black and bring drinks and snacks.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

